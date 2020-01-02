Love affairs in Bollywood become the hottest topic of

discussion. With the media covering every movement of the celebs, it become

quite difficult to hide love affairs in Bollywood. There are many actresses who

have been linked with other Bollywood actors and even though they are now

married, their affairs are still not out of the light. Time and again these

star wives come into limelight and their affairs are remembered. This list

talks about the most controversial love affairs of Bollywood star wives. Let’s

read the names of the 5 Bollywood star Wives And Their Controversial Love

Affairs before marriage.

Bipasha Basu With John Abraham

The relationship between the bong beauty Bipasha and the handsome hunk John Abraham was not hidden from the media. They made several appearances together but without caring what the world thought. When they broke up the entire nation was taken aback. Bipasha might now be a star wife of Karan Singh Grover but her love affair with John Abrahan remains to be the most controversial one.

Kareena Kapoor With Shahid Kapoor

This is another love affair that was just not hidden from the paparazzi. Even an MMS of Shahid and Kareena making out was leaked online. Kareena, who is the begum of Bollywood and the wife of Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan broke up with Shahid after four years of dating.

Reena Roy With Shatrughan Sinha

Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha were a controversial couple

of Bollywood. They were said to be crazily in love until Shatrughan decided to

break up because of his marriage with Poonam. Renna requested a lot that

Shatrughan stay with her and leave his wife Poonam but he did not do anything

as such. Reena is now a happily married to Pakistani Cricketer Mohsin Khan. The

stark similarities between Reena Roy and Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha

add fuel to the fire.

Shilpa Shetty with Akshay Kumar

Before forming a powerful couple with the rich businessman Raj Kundra, the star wife Shilpa Shetty was linked to Akshay Kumar. But their love didn’t. see fruition and soon they broken up. Now Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and Shilpa has become a star wife of Raj Kundra but her controversial affair with Akshay before her marriage is alive till date.

Madhuri Dixit With Sanjay Dutt

Madhuri Dixit found love in Dr. Nene after her controversial

love affair with Bollywood’s Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri and Sanjay were

secretly dating each other before the Mumbai blasts took place. Sanjay was

arrested under the TADA post the blasts and their Madhuri parted ways with him.