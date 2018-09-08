Share

In India, as soon as a girl completes her college, shaadi ke rishte start pouring in from families and friends. 21 is indeed believed to be the ideal age for a girl to get married in this country. But while there are many Bollywood actresses who have broken all these stereotypes and managed to stay single or get married late in their lives, there are some actresses, who have given in to such customs and got married in their early 20s itself. Yes, there are a number of such Bollywood actresses who got married early on in their lives. Here’s a list of the 5 Top Bollywood Actresses Who Married In Their Teen Or Early 20s.

1. Divya Bharti (Married at the age of 19)

One of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Divya Bharti, was just 18 years old when she fell in love with the movie director Sajib Nadiadwala and married him. However, within a year of her marriage, Divya Bharti jumped from her building’s fifth floor and committed suicide. She was just 19 at that time.

2. Dimple Kapadia (Married at the age of 17)

Dimple Kapadia was at the peak of her career when she fell in love with the Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. The two were madly in love and despite the huge age gap, they decided to get married. Dimple was just 17 years old when she married Rajesh Khanna who was at that time 31 years old.

The He-man of India and legendary actor Dharmendra was 19 years old when he got married to his first wife Prakash Kaur in 1954. He has two son Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. Later Dharmendra wed Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. He turned into Islam to marry Hema Malini. The couple has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

4. Sunidhi Chauhan

The ace singer of the Bollywood had done a secret marriage at the age of 18 with the director and choreographer Bobby Khan. But soon the things turned opposite and they both parted ways. She later married music composer Hitesh Sonikon 24 April 2012 after dating for two years.

5. Bhagyashree (Married at the age of 21)

Another beautiful Bollywood actress cum royal princess, Bhagyashree, married her love Himalaya Dasani when she was just 21 years old. They had a school time romance and when Himalaya proposed Bhagyashree Patwardhan, the two got married.