It is no news that for healthy living, you should include nutritious food items. If you don’t eat healthy food, then you will often fall sick and the long term repercussions are worse as one can also develop chronic diseases. An unhealthy lifestyle especially the consumption of processed, fried, junk, and packaged foods, has increased to the next level. And that’s why many suffer from digestive issues and poor immune systems among others.

There are several people who eat wholesome, organic, and natural food items, but are you eating them in the right manner? Many of us, want to be healthy but often don’t eat those nutritious food items properly and end up missing out on their nutrients. There are several foods that we eat in the wrong way. Today we have rounded off five healthy foods that you are probably eating in a wrong manner.

1. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a major superfood and should be added to your diet. It packs vital nutrients such as fiber, omega-3, lignans, and phytonutrients among others. However, our bodies cannot digest them when they’re eaten whole. Crush them before you eat and have them without losing their beneficial properties.

2. Kiwi

Do you remove the skins of Kiwi and eat? Then you should not as the skins contain a high concentration of nutrients including folate, and vitamin E. Consume it as a whole and increase the fiber, vitamin E, and folate contents by 50%, 32%, and 34%.

3. Tomatoes

Many of us don’t like to cook tomatoes and prefer them to eat raw. But that’s not the right way. Tomatoes should be eaten cooked to get the benefits of nutrients like lycopene which protects against tumors and heart disease. The nutrients increase if you heat the tomatoes.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli should be eaten raw or steamed. If you boil or fry them they lose their vital nutrients including vitamin C, chlorophyll, antioxidants, and anti-cancer compounds among others.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, an important enzyme, and its strength only increases when exposed to air. So, always chop garlic and leave them to rest for at least 10 minutes and then use them.