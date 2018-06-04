Our B-Town celebrities lead a very tough life. They are constantly pestered around by the media. No matter how hard they try, they just can’t keep things from their fans and the media of course. And with the advent of social media, a lot has been changed. From their hook-ups to their divorces, everything reaches media before they even publicly announce about the same.

And keeping this in mind, we are here to make some revelations about the Bollywood actors who have been linked with quite a few women in the past. Scroll down and take a look at some of the play-boys of Bollywood:

Ranbir Kapoor

When it comes to having the maximum number of girlfriends all this while, there’s no one who can beat the record of Ranbir Kapoor in the Bollywood industry. The actor has got some real charm that forces every other woman to fall in love with him. He has dated so many ladies that it can even get difficult for a person to count. Till date, the actor has been linked with popular names like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Avantika Malik, Nargis Fakhri, Priyanka Chopra and now Alia Bhatt.

Saif Ali Khan

Before settling with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan has had quite a detailed history in terms of relationships. While he was married to his wife Amrita Singh, he was linked with popular actresses like Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Rozza, and Rani Mukherjee.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi is also one of those Bollywood celebrities who qualify to be a big womanizer. He was indeed the most desirable men of his times. The actor even cheated with his wife Protima over actress Parveen Babi. But he left her too. As per reports, he has been married for almost four times. And the wife, with whom he has finally settled, is about 4 years younger to his daughter.

Salman Khan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is quite a ladies’ man. He is always making headlines over his alleged relationship with some of the popular Bollywood beauties of the industry. From Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Sangeet Bijlani to Iulia Vantur, there’s hardly any Bollywood hottie who didn’t get mesmerized with the actor’s dashing personality.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt is not just known for his acting skills but also for his chivalrous ways with women. The actor has had a fair share of love affairs in his young days. His first love affair that came into the limelight was the one with his childhood friend, Tina. But things didn’t work well between the two and he got married to Richa Sharma in 1997. But their marriage too couldn’t last for too long. In the 90s, Sanjay Dutt’s affair with the dancing queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit was also one of the burning topics. Apart from Madhuri, Sanjay was also linked with popular names like Rhea Pillai, Nadia Durrani, Rekha and Lisa Ray. The actor finally got married to wife Manyata in 2008 and two are still keeping strong.