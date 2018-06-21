When we spend almost half of our day with a particular person we often tend to feel too attached with them. And that’s exactly how our TV stars feel towards their co-actors after they work with them everyday for almost 8-10 hours. And there’s nothing so surprising if they fall for each other during this time and decide to go from reel-life partners to real-life ones.

well, we do have a couple of TV stars who fell in love with each other while working together. if you wish to know who these stars are, scroll down and give a quick read:



Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary



Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet rose to fame after working together in the popular TV show Ramayan, in which Debina featured as the Sita and Gurmeet starred as the Ram. The two first met each other in Mumbai at a talent hunt contest but only got familiar to each other after Debina moved to Mumbai and Gurmeet’s friend introduced him to her. Debina and Gurmeet dated each other for almost five years and tied the knot on February 15, 2011.



Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani



Actress Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani saw each other at an airport when they didn’t even know that the two would soon be paired in a TV show named Kutumb together. After interacting every now and then on the sets, the two soon fell for each other and got married on April 29, 2004 in a private ceremony. The teo became proud parents of their twins, Nevaan and Katya in 2009.



Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta



Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta mer each other on the sets of their TV show, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha Ek Shyaam’. Unlike others they did not fall for each other instantly and became good friends first. But gradually with time, they fell in love. After being reel-life partners, they turned into real life partners after tying the knot in 2008. The two are a proud parents of a girl.



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya



Vivek wasn’t Divyanka’s first choice. The actress was dating her co-actor Sharad Malhotra earlier. But things didn’t work out between the two and they got separated after maintaining their relationship for almost 10 years. This was the time she was all broken like a baby, but thankfully she met Vivek and found a best friend in him. They took their friendship to another level after tying the knot on July 14, 2016.



Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal



Power couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met each other for the first time on the sets of their TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum and soon fell fir each other. The two kept their relationship under the wraps while dating for 7 years. And the duo opened up about their relationship after tying the knot.

