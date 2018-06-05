Bollywood celebs marriages always steals the limelight as they are so big and everyone seems to be so excited for the same. From every detail of the wedding ceremony including rituals like Mehandi, Haldi and Sangeet to the looks of would be marrying couple, everything is just enough to create buzz all around. Some of the B-Town couple wants their wedding to be a big fat one whereas some of them like to do it secretly and decide to announce about it later on.

Well, apart from the wedding rituals which makes headlines during the wedding period of Bollywood stars, the wedding cards and its look matters a lot and fans are always curious to see it as soon as possible as they are expecting the wedding cards to be more special and different from the last one they have seen. So today we will let you to come across the wedding cards of top 5 Bollywood celebs.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan and Bipasa’s relationship is one of the hottest topic of Bollywood as they two are always giving some new relationship goals to their fans. Like their relationship, the wedding card was alsi in the headlines after the announcement of their marriage. Card was quite unusual and interesting. The two got a photo shoot done for their invite in which they recreated the look of a Catholic wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship is the dream of many as these two seems to be the happiest couple of all. Their wedding was one of the buzz creating marriage and praised by many. Their invitation card of this gorgeous clearly showed their wedding date, which was July 7, 2015. The wedding invite was in the combination of cream and turquoise colour and had just a few hints of gold in it.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

The princess oh nawabi khandan Soha is now happily enjoyinh her motherhood. She got married in 2015 with actor Kunal Khemu. Their wedding card was as simple as their marriage.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The royal card of Shilpa Shetty and Raj kundra’s wedding was a royal square-shaped golden coloured wedding card. It was personalised with a special royal crest with their initials ‘RS’ on it.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pataudi’s invited their guests with the gorgeous looking invitation card with the Pataudi emblem adorning its top, Saif and Kareena’s wedding invite was simple and to the point, sharing all the important details that are meant to be.