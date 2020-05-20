When we talk about Bollywood, we always picturize gorgeous actresses with zero figure. Bollywood is considered as a world full of glitz and glamour. We have this thinking that only people with bikini figure can enter the Bollywood. Well, there are some actresses who are healthy but still have managed to not only enter bollywood but also make their place in it with huge fanbace.These beauties are listed below:

Bharti Singh:

The queeen of comedy, Bharti Singh has indeed made her place in the Bollywood. She has gained popularity over the time. She proved herself again and again. While she is known for her comedy, she was also seen as an actor on varios platforms. She also gave a terrific performance in a dance show ‘Jhalak Dikh Laja’. Bharti is a brave girl as we all saw her in the TV reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Mallika Dua:

Mallika Dua is an Indian actress, comedian and writer. She has done many web series including ‘Girlyapa’ and ‘The Trip’. She also made a special appearance in Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in 2017. She played a true blue Punjabi girl in the film quite similar to her real life personality. In September 2017, she appeared as one of the three mentors along with Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal for the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which is judged by the actor Akshay Kumar. In 2018, she appeared in Namaste England as Harpreet. She also appeared in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the same year.

Delnaz Irani:

Delnaaz Paul at I am the Best Premiere. Photo: FilmiTadka.

Working since long time, Delnaz is a known face on television as well as in Bollywood. Speaking of a fat figure, she once shared “From walking for Shaina NC to a recent ramp walk for a plus-size fashion brand, I’ve done it all with confidence. When people look at me I want them to see a strong confident fat women who is doing all the things that they sort of associate with thin women. Yes, I am a plus size and I can walk the ramp. I am a plus size and I can rock almost all the fashion trends.“

Vahbiz Dorabjee:

Remember the pretty actress from ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani’? Well, Vahbiz is losing some calaries now but it not because she is not happy with her body. It is because of some illness she is suffering from. She was once quoted as saying: “Individuality and having your own identity is very important.” Vahbiz is trying hard to get back in shape, leaving all her health problems aside! We are happy to see her positivity towards her body.

Pushtiie Shakti:

The actress known as a fat girl in the Tv serials, once shared, “I have to agree that there was a time when I thought – haye main toh bahut moti hoon (oh! I am very fat). When I was doing theatre, many people would come to me and say you’re so pretty but I wish you’d lose some weight. That irked me. Then I thought- But this is who I am! Why can’t you like me this way?” Well, you go girl!