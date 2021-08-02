5 Things A Teenage Girl Must Know About Skin Care Routine

There are many types of skin-related problems in teenagers, to get rid of them, teenage girls should follow the routine of skincare.

The biggest problem in teenagers is the problem related to the skin. Due to changes in hormones in teenage girls, pimples, blackheads, whiteheads start appearing on the face, which leaves marks on the face. Given such issues, your skin starts to look dull. To avoid any such problems, teenage girls need to follow their skincare routine. Let us know what kind of skincare routine in teenagers can maintain the beauty of your skin.

1. Understand the problem of pimples

Usually acne, blackheads affect oily skin more. Pimples and acne break out very quickly due to excess oil on oily skin, which tops the list of skin complaints of teenage girls. Changes in hormones cause the oil glands to expand, making the skin of teenage girls more oily, which is why blackheads start to appear on their faces. By the way, acne is common during puberty as hormones go into overdrive. To stay away from acne wash your skin properly with freshwater, use a good toner and then a medicated acne gel that suits your skin. If you have a severe acne problem then it is best to consult a dermatologist before using any medicine.

2. Cleanse the skin thoroughly

In case you have applied makeup on the skin, then you should remove the makeup properly. If you do not clean your skin properly, then the side effects of makeup can make the skin look lifeless. By the way, the skin is very delicate in teens, so apply as little makeup as possible. You can use a good cleanser or raw milk to clean the skin.

3. Don’t forget to moisturize

Moisturizing the skin is very important for you, even if you have oily skin, you should still use a good moisturizer that works for you. The use of moisturizer protects the skin from dullness and maintains the beauty of the skin.

4. Use sunscreen

As sunscreen protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun hence if you start including sunscreen in your routine skincare sooner, it will help you maintain better collagen levels as you age. You should pick a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a higher SPF and apply it to your skin as directed before you go out in the sun.

5. Do not use anti-aging cream

Surely you don’t need anti-aging cream when you are young. Anti-aging creams can make the skin look dull and make you look older. Its use from an early age can cause allergies. Often this damages the skin, which can lead to more acne inflammation, scarring, and dryness.

By following your skincare routine from adolescence, you will not have any kind of skin-related problems in the future.