We often see sleeping as the last option or a source of relaxation when we are done with all our work, but sleeping is something that should be your ‘priority’. An average person between the age of 18 to 64 should sleep for about seven to nine hours every night, but half of us do not even sleep for six hours every night. Not getting enough sleep can literally change your brain, and that change is not good.

Not sleeping enough can affect your body and mind, and here is how it affects them:

1. Impacts your Brain Communication

Not getting enough sleep even for a day can leave an impact on your brain activity, not only your body feels fatigued on the following day, your brain experiences the similar effect. Being sleep deprived can actually hamper your thinking ability and normal activity that your brain does. Your brain also relies on sleep to recharge itself, just like your body. So, the next time you sacrifice your sleep for binge-watching Netflix, give it a second thought.

2. It Can Lead to Depression

Yes, it can. While mental disorders like depression may cause or worsen your sleep cycle, it also goes vice versa. According to a research, people who sleep for less than six hours or sleep for more than eight to nine hours are more prone to depression than those who have a normal sleep cycle of six to eight hours. So, it is better to get a healthy sleep cycle if you love your mental health.

3. It affects your memory.

Sleep deprivation affects your hippocampus, which is responsible for your long-term memories, learning, and emotions. Lack of sleep can impair your memory and emotional skills. So, the next time if you didn’t get seven hours of sleep, just take a nap for the sake of your memory.

4. It can upset your emotions

There is a reason why you feel cranky after a sleepless night, sleep deprivation just for one night can cause trouble to your brain and its processing of emotions. This has a negative effect and people with lack of sleep may get extremely emo to negative images. Sleep doesn’t only help you in physical terms but also keeps you emotionally stable.

5. It makes you a bad decision maker

When you don’t sleep enough, you are more likely to take wrong decisions. Researches have found, people who sleep for five hours a night tend to take impulsive and risky decisions than the people who sleep for eight hours. Moreover, these risky decision makers do not have any clue that their sleep cycle is affecting their decision-making ability, which is even more dangerous. Thus, it is better to sleep for eight to nine hours before taking a test of attending a meeting, ladies!