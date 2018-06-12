When the harsh and merciless sun is looming over your head and you are sweating buckets, you don’t care about style or fashion. You are least bothered about what you wear and how you look. Fashion takes a backseat and comfort becomes a priority in this hot and icky weather. You look at your tight pair of denim and boring cotton shirts with a frown as can’t push yourself to put on those dreaded clothes. And you often wish that it were socially acceptable to go to work in your pyjama shorts and a loose T-shirt. But what if we were to tell you that you can look uber chic, with minimum efforts, and still be comfy AF? Sounds like a deal-breaker doesn’t it?

Hear-Hear then! And read on as we take some major summer fashion inspo. from the beauties of Bollywood. So, these are our top 5 picks from the lot and some tips on how you can recreate these styles IRL.

1. Floral Summer Dresses

#kritisanon snapped last evening A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

The floral print is synonymous with the summer season. The beautiful flower motifs on your clothes can easily cheer you up on a hot summer afternoon. The next time you have to go out during the day, just wear a basic floral printed summer dress. these dresses are airy and light to wear. Pair them with sneakers for that extra cute look and you are good to go!

2. Cotton Skirts & tank tops

Wowww so pretty @theshilpashetty A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

During the summer season, cotton is one fabric that you should stick to. It is one fabric that will keep your body cool even in sweltering summer season. So, don’t be afraid and bring out those good old cotton long skirts in this season. Pair the skirts with a matching camisole or a tank top, which again is a summer staple piece of clothing, and you are sorted for a day of running errands.

3. Wide leg denim & cropped Tee

#athiyashetty snapped A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

These wide leg denim are a rage this year. Not only do they look extra stylish than the regular denim, they also won’t stick to your skin as you (obviously) will sweat during the day. Switch your skinny jeans (they are so last season) with the wide leg denim and you will instantly look cooler and more stylish.

4. Denim mini skirt

#shrutihassan at the airport #airportdiaries A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

Did you think that denim mini skirts were a thing of the past? If you think that denim short skirts are very early 2000s, then you are sadly mistaken. Mini skirts are still very much in and they look cute AF. Bonus point, any type of top, T-shirt or camisole will go with them as they are pretty versatile in terms of pairing them with a top. To get that fancy and ‘going-out’ look, you can wear a denim mini skirt with an off-shoulder ruffled top.

5. Good ol’ Salwar-suit

If comfort is your priority, then don’t fret anymore. The good old desi salwar kameez is the dope-est ensemble you can wear this summer season. Want to give your traditional Salwar-suit a stylish make-over? Wear long A-line Kurtis with culottes or palazzo pants. As they are a better choice than those skin-tight lycra leggings.