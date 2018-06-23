Jaggery, gud, bellam, vellam, sharkara, bella or gul – different names, but only one ingredient packed with awesome health benefits. Jaggery is more than just a natural sweetener. Despite its unrefined raw appearance, no one can’t deny the therapeutic benefits associated with it. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing benefits of jaggery:

1. Elixir For Cough & Cold

Jaggery is packed with vitamins and minerals that can soothe an inflamed throat. Eating jaggery in its raw form is recommended but you can also mix it with warm water and drink up, or even add it in your tea instead of sugar to reap the benefits.

2. Prevents Anaemia

Jaggery is rich in iron and folate that help in preventing anaemia by making sure that a normal level of red blood cells is maintained. A handful of roasted chana can be munched along with the jaggery to not only prevent anemia and boost the haemoglobin count but also to up your energy level.

3. Quick Cure For Period Pain & Cramps

Just warm up a little milk and add jaggery to it. Drink a cup full twice a day during your period and you’ll have a happy period! Note: You can also eat a small piece of jaggery daily to combat the symptoms of PMS.

4. Purifies Blood & Prevents Disorders

When consumed on a regular basis and in limited quantities, Jaggery cleanses the blood, leaving your body healthy. It also flushes out the toxins from the liver that keeps the illnesses at bay.

5. Helps In Losing Weight

Jaggery is a rich source of potassium so it helps to improve the metabolism in the body. Potassium also helps in the reduction of water retention, which helps in managing your weight. So if you want to lose those unwanted kilograms, add jaggery to your diet.