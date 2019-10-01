5 Ways to Help Keep Your Skin Glowing And Healthy During And After Your Wedding

Share

Stay Hydrated

There’s a reason mothers always say “Drink lots of water.” Our bodies tend to lose a lot of moisture in the summer, so it’s important to regularly replenish it with water. By drinking litres of it, your skin stays naturally soft and moisturised. Yes, it’s true, mom always does know best.

Avoid Aerated Drinks

Though advertisements tend to promote aerated drinks by showing a chilled bottle on a really hot day, avoid the temptation. We say this because though it might seem logical, it does more harm than good. Aerated drinks contain a high percentage of sugar which is bad for skin. Fresh lime, fresh fruit juices, aam panna or coconut water are all way healthier options for your skin.

Exfoliate

By exfoliating your skin in the summer, you remove dead skin and improve blood circulation to your face. To make one at home, use 4 to 5 tbsps. gram flour, a pinch of turmeric, 5 to 6 drops of rose water and yoghurt. Mix these ingredients into a paste and use it to exfoliate your face. Your summer mantra should be ‘Exfoliate. Circulate. Radiate.’

Use Water-Based Moisturisers

Regular moisturisers are way too oily for summer but don’t give up on your moisturizing routine altogether. Instead keep your skin hydrated and glowing by using a water-based one. This way, you can reap all the benefits of a regular moisturiser minus the excess oiliness.

Cool Your Skin

While you can’t cool down the sun, you can cool down your skin. Simply blend half a cucumber and 1 tbsp. of yoghurt in the mixer and you have a cooling and effective homemade face pack. Apply it to your face for 15 minutes, gently rinse it off and your skin will feel cool as a cucumber.

By embracing these 5 skincare habits you needn’t be afraid of the summer sun anymore. In fact, you can thoroughly enjoy it.