5 Ways To Quit Procrastination By Sahil Kothari

We all have been in a juncture of life when we were ought to do something at a given time but then did it far later on. According to estimates, 80 to 95 percent of college students postpone, 75 percent consider themselves procrastinators, and almost 50 percent procrastinate persistently and problematically. Whether we like it or not, we have to admit that procrastination is a silent killer of all our creative endeavors that eventually lead us to live an unproductive life. To combat the problem of persistent procrastination, Sahil Kothari – The Founder of Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy has a few valuable insights to share.

Minimize time on insignificant activities : The first step in quitting procrastination is to identify those activities which do not add any value to your productive time and making a to-do list with chronologically assigning important tasks at the top and then reserving the unimportant task for the later part of the day. By doing this, you will free up the energy you’ll need to stay focused on doing the big meaningful stuff, rather than procrastinating on it by doing the little meaningless stuff.

Create a dependency on the task. Most of the time we take our daily tasks for granted and we seldom undermine the importance of finishing them off in time. We have to establish a need and a dependency on all the important tasks and convince ourselves of all the harmful repercussions that may follow on not completing them in time. Imagine yourself being trapped in a glass box with no perforations made anywhere and think how desperate would you be wanting to breathe. Such a need has to be incorporated into our daily important tasks as well. The desperation on doing it anyhow will spark all the right chords within you which will help you to start working on the daily tasks early on.

Reward yourself : When was the last time you took yourself out for a treat or gave yourself a bar of chocolate for finishing off an activity? Human psychology is conditioned in a way that it values a reward from people’s opinions far more than seeking acknowledgment within. Developing a habit of rewarding ourselves upon finishing off any scheduled task of the day will motivate us to take up further tasks and finish them. Applaud yourself after you finish a task and then inspire yourself on taking up subsequent tasks.

Minimize distractions : Cellphones and TV can become a big source of distraction while working upon important activities. To help curb this problem, allocate a time of the day you decide you want to start working on your tasks and then keep away all the electronic gadgets such as cellphones or tablets till the time you finish off the tasks. If your work can only be done with the use of a cellphone, then activate parental control system whereby you cannot access or use applications that often result in losing your focus.