6 Amazing Face Washes For Long-Lasting Effect

Monsoons are here, which means that the weather is going to be extremely humid. Humid weather tends to affect your skin more than you realise it. Humid weather makes your skin dull and sticky frequently which leads to acne and pimples. The best way to prevent these skin problems is to keep your skin clean and hydrated at all times. For this, you will need a few of the best face washes that suit your skin type. Face washes that not only cleanse your skin but also keeps your skin hydrated is important. Therefore, we have picked a few of the best face washes in the market which will keep your skin clean and refreshed throughout the season.

Iba Vitamin C Face wash

This vitamin C face wash is a great face wash for the monsoon, and also it is an amazing face wash if you are looking for long-lasting glowing skin. This face wash has been infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and gentle exfoliating beads. This face wash has been clinically proven to give you radiant and youthful glow instantly. This face wash also helps in reducing dullness, tanning, and pigmentation. This face wash helps in gently cleansing out your face without drying your skin. This face wash is suitable for all skin types and the best part about this face wash is that it’s gentle exfoliating beads helps in gently exfoliating your skin every time you wash your face. This helps in deeply cleansing out your pores without clogging them.

Iba Green Tea Face wash

This green tea face wash is one of the best face washes for monsoon, and especially for people suffering from pimples and acne. This face wash has been infused with salicylic acid, witch hazel, and willow bark extract. All these ingredients are great ingredients but it comes to healing and preventing skin problems like acne and pimples. This face wash helps in removing excess oil, dirt, and bacteria while also unclogging pores. This face wash also helps in reducing acne breakouts and if you use it regularly it will also fade away old pimple marks. The best part about this face wash is that it has a non-drying formula which hydrates your skin while cleansing it deeply.

Mamaearth Ubtan Face wash

This is one of the best face washes when it comes to choosing a face wash for monsoon. This face wash has been infused with the goodness of turmeric, saffron, and walnut beads. This face wash works in three ways – it helps to protect your skin naturally, it also helps in reviving your skin’s natural glow, and it helps in gently exfoliating your skin every time you wash your face. The best part about this face wash is that it helps in removing tan, repairing sun damage, and also helps in brightening your skin. This is one of the best face washes when it comes to giving your skin a natural glow and also maintaining that glow for a long period of time.

Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser

If you are looking for a face wash type that gives a mild lathering formula, then this face wash is meant for you. This face wash has a very mild lathering formula which is great for every day cleansing and it also suits sensitive skin types. The best part about this face wash is that it also helps in moisturizing your skin while gently cleansing your skin from within. Even though this face wash has a mild lathering base, it does not have any soap related elements. This face wash also helps in maintaining the natural pH balance of your skin and it does not clog your pores.

Simple Refreshing Face wash

This is one of the best face washes when it comes to choosing a face wash that makes you feel refreshed instantly. This face wash helps in revitalising, nourishing, removing dirt and oil instantly and also it leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean for a long period of time. This awesome face wash has been infused with the goodness of pro vitamin B, vitamin E and triple purified water. If you are looking for a face wash type specially meant for sensitive skin, then this face wash is extremely great for you.

Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face wash

This green tea face wash is a great face wash for women facing pimple and acne problems. This face wash has been infused with the goodness of green tea that helps in fighting against pimples and acne, glycolic acid which helps in removing excess oil, and cellulose beads which helps in gently cleansing out pores. The best part about this face wash is that it is gentle and has a non-drying formula which does not leave your skin feeling dry and dehydrated. It also helps in unclogging pores and removes dirt and excess oil from within.