India is known for its food and you cannot resist it. Whether you talk about its street food or its authentic cuisines of different states, the taste, aroma, texture, and Flavors of Indian food is unmissable. And when we are talking about Indian food, how can we miss out Indian Desserts? So, here’s a list of the top 6 Indian Desserts.

1. Modak

Modak is a sweet Indian dessert made of rice flour, coconut, jaggery, nuts and spices. It’s kind of like a sweet dumpling made in a very specific shape. Modaks can be steamed or fried, they’re delicious no matter how you choose to cook them.

2. Rasgulla

This Indian dessert is very quick and easy to make and it’s sweet yet nutritious and high in protein. Rasgulla is basically cheese balls you make from scratch and then boil them in syrup for 10-15 minutes to make them taste sweet.

3. Basundi

Basundi is a sweet and milky dessert that’s a classic in many Indian households. It’s freshly made condensed milk with saffron and some nuts thrown in for added flavor and crunch.

4. Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli, also sometimes called Kaju Barfi, are a type of sweet that you’ve probably seen everywhere if you’ve ever been to India or even an Indian restaurant. It’s a soft cookie made from cashew nuts.

5. Sooji Coconut Ladoo

This is a quick and yummy sweet made of roasted sooji, coconut, sugar and milk. Those are all the ingredients you need, but you can customize them and add something else to flavor them how you like it. These are very popular at parties.

6. Kulfi

Kulfi is a frozen dessert that’s similar to ice-cream but it’s richer and creamier than you could ever imagine. It’s made from condensed milk and typically flavored with pistachios or mango, cardamom and saffron.

Facebook Post: