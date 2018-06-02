The Entertainment industry does seem incredibly glamorous from afar but when you’ll go nearer, you’ll get to see the real faces. Our Bollywood celebrities are so obsessed with their looks that they don’t even mind going under the knife for the same. Cosmetic surgeries like lip fillers, botox, and nose jobs, have become too common and ordinary among our favorite celebrities.

So today we’re going to list down the names of those Bollywood actresses who got their lip surgery done to look prettier. Scroll down and take a look:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who has transformed from ‘the-girl-next-door’ into ‘the most glamorous actress’ of the Tinsel town. The talented actress is not only ruling the Bollywood industry but has also left a mark in the Hollywood industry. She too has got her lip surgery done.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri, who made her entry into the Bollywood world with her film, “Rockstar” which also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, had thinner lips during her modeling days until she got her lip job done. Now, her lips look pout ready all the time and it seems that she has taken the duck-face trend way too seriously.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year, opposite co-actor Akshay Kumar, is a popular face in the television industry. The beautiful lady initially had thinner lips when she entered in the television industry. But after fame touched her feet, she got her lip job done.

Anushka Sharma

When Anushka Sharma got her Lip Surgery done, she became a victim of the controversy. People started having a problem with her lips and started trolling her. But she gracefully accepted all the criticisms and openly announced that since she is only human and can’t be perfect, she got her lips enhanced.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in the Bollywood industry. The stunning lady entered into the Hindi film industry in 2003 and ever since that day she has not looked back and is giving us blockbuster hits year after year. The “Tiger Zinda Hai” actress is often making news for getting several plastic surgeries done, but she has never openly admitted to getting any of them done. However, if you’ll compare her recent pictures with the initial ones, you’ll be able to notice the difference in her lips.

Ayesha Takia

When Ayesha was caught in an event, the photographers couldn’t resist themselves from double checking her changed facial features. Her stretched eyelids, cold face, lifted cheekbones and swollen lips said it all about the actress’s attempt of getting cosmetic surgery done. As soon as her transformed look made its way onto the various social media platforms, her fans started bombarding her with all sorts of criticisms.