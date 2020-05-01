Introverts have a hard time when they have to meet new people. It becomes almost impossible for them to handle large gatherings and when it comes to finding love, they definitely panic. Especially the first few dates can really prove impossible to them to handle. More often than not, they will be too shy to approach someone and engage in a conversation with them.

But impossible itself has the word possible in it, which means that dating in your 20s can still be an achievable goal even if you’re an introvert. Sure, being naturally shy can become a challenge, but there are countless methods on how you can finally break from your comfort zone.

The dating life for introverts can be made easy if they follow a few pieces of advice. I present to you tips for dating if you are an introvert:

Choose Short And Fun

Introverts get easily exhausted with longer periods of socialising with big groups of people. Because introverts do not feel confident in starting and continuing conversations, they would like to see something interesting at first glance only. If not, they would rather spend their attention elsewhere. They like short but meaningful interactions for a brief period of time.

Find out what you like and keep it brief as the space setting also matters. Ultimately, you want the right combination of time to talk and get to know each other and time to just have fun with one another with little talking. Make sure you know that it is going to be short otherwise you will end up scaring yourself before the date.

Don’t Hide Your Introversion

You may be able to “fake” an outgoingness for a short period of time—especially if you have practiced this before. But, over a period of time that is going to fade away. The best way to have a good date is to make t evident that you are an introvert.

If your date can’t take a hint even after dropping a few during the date, be open and talk to them directly about it. It’s best if you let your date know how you truly feel about the idea of meeting up with them and if you’re actually comfortable talking to them. If your date understands that, you ever know it might even turn into a second/third date.

Let Friends Play Their Role

The most difficult thing to do on a date is to start a conversation that both of you are interested in. Well, so during this time, let your extroverted friend be your wing-man. They will know what to say and when. Also, there’s no harm in seeking help, right?

Aside from making it easier for you to start a conversation, letting a wing-man help you during your date can also make you feel comfortable about seeing another person. This will put your mind at ease, and make it very easy for you to talk and have fun throughout the entire date!

Start With Friendship

Introverts are known to be good friends. Be your usual self and do not overthink unexpected scenarios in your head. Try to be a good friend first and then focus on love. Because love starts with friendship and there’s no denying that.

Cultivating friendship first might be tiring, especially if you’re already looking forward to a relationship, but taking your time with your date can be rewarding in the long run. Creating healthy friendships is a great way to know your date better and determine if you are really comfortable with each other. By taking things slow, you’ll easily determine your compatibility with your date and avoid any heartbreaks, too!

Don’t Rush

If you agree to your date that you are an introvert, it will just take the burden of being someone else from your shoulder. This will only make you feel free. There’s is no compulsion of opening up on the very first date, and if you are with the right person, he/she will not push you. Just know that a sincere person will understand you no matter what.

When going on a first date, assess if the person you’re talking to is someone you actually like. Do not rush in telling them that you are an introvert and opening up other hesitations to them.

Don’t Change

To start with, do not change your personality or the way you dress. Uncomfortable clothing will only make you more conscious. Don’t buy a pair of shoes or an outfit that isn’t “you.” And don’t get a brand new haircut. Stick to the basics and let your personality shine.

Again, if your date truly appreciates you, they will like what you wear or how you act in public. There’s no need to change yourself or hide your introvert-ness to them.

Takeaway Points

I can understand the difficulty introverts face and that’s why I decided to share some tips from my experience. I hope you all get the one who understands you and you have a beautiful relationship in the future.