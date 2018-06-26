While our Bollywood babes never fail to impress us with their fashionable looks, our small screen actresses are not behind! The TV divas also know how to dress to impress and stun all of us with their looks, while we have picked our favourites of this week, we would love to share the same with you! Take notes!

Sriti Jha

We don’t really see Kumkum Bhagya star, Sriti Jha all decked up in a red carpet look, but we really loved her golden gown look with contrasting makeup, that also include golden hues, winged eyeliner and nude lips! She is looking gorgeous!

Anita Hassanandin

The Naagin actress flaunted herself with big fluttery eyelashes, lined and kohled eyes beautifully complimenting her dress as well as her skin, which glowing! And of course, those baby pink glossy lips!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is that one TV actress who is obsessed with wearing dark lip shades, and yet again, she wore a deep red wine coloured lipstick that became the eye candy of her face. Though her makeup was no different than her previous looks, we liked that she kept her hair slicked-back.

Surbhi Jyoti

Take notes, girls! Surbhi just gave you a simple yet beautiful looking makeup idea that you can wear every day. With a hint of brown liner, mascara eyes, filled in brows and a light pink coral lip shade, Surbhi is personifying the ‘Less is more’ proverb.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina knows how that golden eyes and red lips are is a perfect combination! And no doubts, she is looking absolutely charming. But what impressed her, even more, is the colour of red that she chose, instead of going with regular flashy reds, she chose a brick shade red. Smart Move!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Undoubtedly, Divyanka impressed her with her red carpet look, but we really need to give her a big round of applause for the hint of blue tone she did on her waterline! Taking risks what makes you OTT after all!