6 Made-For-Each Other Couples Who Parted Ways After Appearing On “Kofee With Karan” Show

“Kofee With Karan” is an Indian talk show on Star World India hosted by film producer and director Karan Johar. Celebrity host Karan Johar gets up close and personal with famous celebrities and discuss their major career milestones and some of the juicy secrets of their lives. The show is currently in its 6th season. The concept of the show revolves around “spilling the beans while having a hot cuppa. But strangely some of the b-town couples who appeared together on the show parted ways soon after the show! Here’s a list of celebrity couples who broke up after coming on the show together:

1. SHAHID KAPOOR AND KAREENA KAPOOR :

They were one of the cutest couples of the b-town. The couple never shied away from telling the world about their love life. They also made an appearance together on KWK Season 2 where Shahid spoke up about his initial insecurities in their relationship. They also talked about the warm bond they share with each other. Now, it has been a decade since they broke up and are happily married to their respective partners. Shahid exchanged vows with Mira Rajput and is now a father of two. Similarly, Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan and the couple welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016.

2. HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SUSSANE:

Sussane and Hrithik’s love story was no less than a fairytale. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were married for 14 years, had tied the knot after enjoying courtship for long, and everyone adored the love they had for each other. The duo looked happy even on their appearance on KWK, Season 3. But the couple parted ways soon after appearing on the show.



3. BIPASHA BASU AND JOHN ABRAHAM:

One of the hottest couples from B-town Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, who appeared together in season 2 but they broke up later. They are now happily settled in their marital lives.



4. SHAHID KAPOOR AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA:

The couple had always tried to keep their relationship under wraps until Shahid was spotted at Priyanka’s house during an Income Tax raid. The couple made an appearance together on the show but parted ways soon. Also, the beautiful actress confessed that he’s her ex in the same show season 4. Priyanka and Shahid are now happily settled in their marital and professional lives.



5. ANUSHKA SHARMA AND RANVEER SINGH:

Anushka and Ranveer, were among the hottest celebrity couple Bollywood has ever had .The much in love couple potrayed sizzling chemistry when they appeared together on Kofee With Karan Show. But the couple broke up soon. Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika Padukone and Anushka is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

6. SHRADDHA KAPOOR AND ADITYA ROY KAPOOR:

The Aashiqui 2 couple were in an alleged relationship, the duo never admitted being together but their intense chemistry was evidently seen, even on Karan’s show in season 4. But unfortunately the couple parted ways soon.

