When we like someone, sometimes we only see the attributes about them that we want to see. He could seem charismatic and funny, and like a great person to get to know and spend time with. But how do you know if he is really the kind of person you want to get serious with? Does he show potential as a guy you’d want to be in a relationship with? It can be hard to tell if a guy is willing to commit, or even if you’d want him to. A guy could be great during the beginning stages of courtship, but end up being a pretty awful boyfriend. How can you know if he is worth the effort and time? Check out these signs that he is not boyfriend material.

He spends a lot of time alone

If he invests a ton of energy without anyone else, it means that he makes certain of himself and free. Yet, it could likewise imply that he could be stuck in his manners and used to having things precisely like he likes. This probably won’t leave a lot of space for him to be liberal to thinking about your inclinations or wants.

He says “I” constantly

If he always says “I” during conversation, it could be a sign that he is pretty into himself, and not really considerate of the world around him, or other people for that matter. If he is only talking about his day or what he is going to do this weekend from his own perspective, he may not see much or a future with you, or think much of you being in his present life either.

You have to ask him to help you out

They may say chivalry is dead, but that doesn’t have to be the case with your relationship. If a guy doesn’t offer to help you with a heavy bag of groceries, or to open the door for you in any situation, he isn’t worth your time.

He doesn’t respect you

A person that is truly into you will think he simply hit the allegorical big stake just by being with you. He won’t underestimate your quality, and will acknowledge exactly that he is so fortunate to have discovered you. If he just ganders at you like one of his choices, this is an ensured sign that he would be a horrendous sweetheart.

He is really go with the flow type of person

It’s nice to be with a guy who is down to earth and relaxed about things. But if he acts like he doesn’t care if you leave or stay, spend time with him or not, or enjoy your time with him or hate it, he might be a little too chill for a relationship.

He’s not on his A game

In case if you are a lady with your stuff together, you need somebody who is either also assembled as you, or significantly more so. This doesn’t mean he must be incredibly wealthy, or have everything made sense of. If you are with a person who isn’t attempting to be his best and has a lethargic, underachieving way of life, he might not have the stuff to coordinate your hustle and objective getting point of view on life.