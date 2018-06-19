Acting knows no age limit is a great saying. They can do any role irrespective of their age. There are some actresses that are playing roles on a reel which are just double of their real age and you will be amazed to see how beautifully they portray these characters and how glam is their real life.

Pavitra Punia

She plays a deadly stepmom, Poulami on Naagin 3, popular television star Pavitra Punia is nothing less than a hottie off-screen. Don’t underestimate her fashion sense she is an ultimate fashion Insta Offscreen. The actress gained success by playing a negative character on Yeh Hai Mohabattein, is currently dating fellow TV actor Paras Chhabra.

Kamya Punjabi



In T.V. reality show Bigg Boss we all have seen Kamya and her ‘Not giving a damn’ attitude and a proper Saas look in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. But you must not have seen the hot and sext Avatar of Kamya. She is not only very open-minded but also shows off her sassy look on her social media as well.

Parul Chauhan



Parul is a great actor and who can forget her excellent performance in the Daily Soap ‘Bidai’ and also her phenomenal acting as mom-in-law on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress must be seen in heavy clothing and Jewellery but she told she loves to wear short skirts and tops due to her role in the daily soap, she insists herself to wear more of a traditional clothing.

Parineeta Borthakur



Indeed she is a natural beauty. We all have seen her playing a Mommy of grown-up Girls in Swaragini. But the actress looks Stunning in western clothes and can give competition to the big telly stars.

Divyanka Tripathi



Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita on hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the most loved on-screen mothers. The actress is playing a character which gave her the popularity as ‘Ishi Maa’ and adored by many for her role but it is like she is typecast in the role of a mother. The actress is often seen sporting ethnics, mostly saris on the show. She is just 32-year-old in real life and got married to co-actor Vivek Dahiya only last year. But when she goes off-desi she looks absolute stun.

Hina Khan



Who can forget the avatar of Heena Khan in the Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss? Previously the actor used to play Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She began working on the hit show as a young and charming girl – Akshara, who gets married to Naitik (Karan Mehra) and then became a mother to Naira and Naksh and this daily soap gave her the popularity she wanted. But the 29-year-old left the daily soap and after that, her glam avatars are giving us major goals.