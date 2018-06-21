You do a lot of things to look pretty. From wearing nice clothes to hitting the gym, you don’t leave any stone unturned. But there’s an easier way and it’s not drinking water. It’s eating! What you eat affects the health of another organ — your skin. So here’s a list some super foods that will give you a supple & smooth skin and make you look gorgeous!

1. Plain Greek Yogurt

It’s packed with protein that fills you up and it tastes great. Consuming yoghurt does more than just provide calcium for strong bones. A daily serving of the plain, unflavored variety will help to detoxify your skin. It also contains amino acids, which are good for getting rid of dark circles under your eyes.

2. Almonds

Almonds are a major source of vitamin E and are known to reduce wrinkles and fine lines in your face and help cure acne. They amp up your collagen levels to keep skin taut and protect skin against cell damage.

3. Broccoli

This green veggie is loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C, which help improve your blood circulation. According to a Harvard University study, its nutrition profile beats out all other veggies. Except for good skin, it also helps in hair growth.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are good for your heart and blood, but studies show that they also help shield against sun damage and ageing skin. They add to the content of collagen in the skin, thus preventing it from sagging.

5. Berries

You can never go wrong with berries. The darker the better. They are highly concentrated with Vitamin C, an essential antioxidant that helps prevent skin blemishes, fights the ageing process and the harmful effects of the sun. They help fight free radical damage, and lessens the pace of ageing.

6. Dark Chocolate

The bioactive compounds in dark chocolate are great for your skin. Dark chocolate boasts wonderful stress-relieving qualities and works wonders in getting you a glowing skin by reducing elevated stress hormones.

7. Carrots

Carrots contain carotenoids, which reduce your skin’s sensitivity to UV rays. Carrots are high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that is converted to vitamin A inside the body. It helps repair skin tissue and protects against the sun’s harsh rays.