7 Most Awaited Bollywood Debuts In 2023!

The year 2022 movies have witnessed mixed reactions on the silver screen. Few movies flattened over the box office due to the seasoned boycott trends. When dubbed South Indian flicks like Pushpa, RRR, and Kartikeyan managed profit, most Hindi movies failed to recover their investment.

We hope for a better business in 2023 with movies having novel scripts and ideas. Additionally, the new year will bring some new and experienced faces debuting in Bollywood. Here is a list of the top seven actors ready to set fire.

Shanaya Kapoor

She is the daughter of yesteryear actor Sanjay Kapoor. Acting runs in her veins, and she impresses with her sober looks. You can see her in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial unnamed film next year.

Palak Tiwari

We know her mother, television actress Shweta Tiwari very well. You may have seen Palak in Hardy Sandhu’s Punjabi song Bijlee Bijlee. She is going to hit the theatres with Rosie.

Suhana Khan

She is among the most anticipated star kid to watch in 2023. SRK’s daughter Suhana can make a debut through an untitled film by Joya Akhtar.

Alizeh Agnihotri

She has a Salman Khan connection. The daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Salman’s brother-in-law, is a phenomenal dancer. According to reports, she may appear in a Reel Life Productions movie.

Nayanthara

The famous South Indian actress sets to debut with Red Chilies Entertainment’s Jawan. She will share the screen with SRK. She has a distinctive following in the Malayalam film industry.

Khushi Kapoor

She will make her debut with The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. The trailer has been well-received by movie lovers. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is already an established star.

