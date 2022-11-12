7 Myths About Sex During Menstruation: Debunking The Old Wives Tales!

It is a common belief that sex during menstruation is unhealthy. And you should avoid sexual activity during periods. Is it the reality? Let’s find out the science-backed truths about sex during periods.

Sex makes your menstrual cramps more painful

The truth is the opposite. Sex during periods makes you feel more lubricated. Orgasming during the period relieves menstrual cramps. Orgasm releases endorphins that soothe period-related symptoms.

No condoms

You can’t get pregnant during your periods; it is perhaps the biggest myth. You can conceive at any time during your menstrual cycle. It is advisable to use condoms while having sex during your periods.

Sex during periods is free of infections

Intercourse during menstruation has the risk of passing on STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) like HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhoea. Period blood may contain bloodborne pathogens which transfer bacteria during sex.

Longer and heavier periods

Many women believe that sex during menstruation causes more bleeding. Unwanted bleeding may increase their menstruation time, making it heavier. However, safe and satisfactory sex pushes out the blood of your vaginal system, which keeps your menstrual cycle healthy.

Diminishing sexual desire

It is a conception that period pain and bleeding lead to less desire for sex. But it is a fact that making love is far better than isolating yourself due to pain. Sex during periods maintains your testosterone levels and reduces stress.

Prohibit oral sex

It’s completely ok to have oral sex during your period. However, you may use a menstrual cup, a tampon or a contraceptive sponge. And screening for STDs will be safer for you and your partner to enjoy intimacy.

It is messy

The clumsiness of sex depends on the heaviness of your periods. Generally, sex during light periods is less messy than during heavier ones. The best time is the end of your cycle.

Sex during your periods is safe and healthy. It helps relieve your mood, and your partner’s support will help you fight against menstruation problems. Use quality contraceptive methods and maintain cleanliness to explore intimacy.