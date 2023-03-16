7 Tips For A Healthier Menstrual Cycle And A Better You

Teenagers or women who have been on the menstrual cycle for years can benefit from tips that make it run more smoothly. Your period is your body’s monthly reminder that something’s wrong, so it can often serve as a good indication of what needs to be addressed in terms of health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your menstrual cycle typically lasts 25-35 days. However, factors like age, health status, medications taken, and stress can all influence this length.

Keep your menstrual cycle under wraps with these helpful tips:

1. Change pads and tampons regularly, even on light days.

During your period, it is essential to change your pad or tampon at least every two to six hours in order to prevent fluid buildup and an unpleasant odor. If not done regularly, the odor may worsen leading to a rash or infection.

2. Wear breathable clothing during your period to prevent the odor from sticking to your underwear.

Tight fabrics can trap moisture and heat, creating an ideal breeding ground for bacteria and fungi that could lead to infections. Furthermore, tight-fitting underwear reduces blood flow to your uterus, leading to heavier periods with discomfort.

3. Hydrate frequently and consume foods high in vitamin C to combat inflammation during your period.

Vitamin C, an immune booster, helps promote smoother periods and lessens some of the discomfort that may accompany them. Get enough of this nutrient by eating foods like citrus fruits, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, strawberries and kale – or simply drink plenty of water!

4. Be mindful of your diet during this period, particularly if you are sensitive to certain food groups or have other medical conditions.

Consuming foods high in sugar and salt can irritate the vagina, increasing your likelihood of experiencing clotting – which can be painful and uncomfortable. To combat this issue, incorporate plenty of fresh produce like fruit and veggies into your meals as well as whole grains for nutrition.

5. Exercise regularly, particularly low-impact activities like walking or swimming.

Even a little bit of movement can help boost energy levels and make period comfort more bearable. Furthermore, ensure you’re getting adequate rest each night and make time for relaxation or meditation.

6. Manage Stress

The start of your period is an ideal time for relaxation and unwinding, so take some time out to meditate or do yoga. Spending time outside, petting animals, exercising or trying acupuncture are other ways to de-stress and replenish yourself mentally and physically.

7. Be kind to yourself during your period, and don’t feel bad if you need time for rest or a nap.

In some cultures, menstruation is seen as a curse to be avoided at all costs. While this belief can be understandable, there are certain sex rituals women can follow to ensure an enjoyable and healthy experience during their period.