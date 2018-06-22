Wedding Bells, Wedding bells all the way! Looks like 2018 is filled with happening events for our small screen celebs! And by events, we mean ‘wedding’ of course, Love is surely in the air! You may have heard rumours about several couples getting hitched this year or some of them being already married, well, to clear all your doubts, we have brought you a list of your favourite TV celebs along with the news of their marriages, take a look!

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul

Web series, ‘Permanent Roommates’ starrer, Sumeet Vyas aka Mikesh is set to tie knots with ‘Mere Angne Mein’ fame, Ekta Kaul and the wedding preparation have already begun. The two have been dating for over a year now. Ekta’s family, most of them who belong to Jammu are preparing a traditional Kashmiri wedding. According to the sources, the bride to be is making the industry’s friends to save the date for mid-September for the ceremony.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao

Bigg Boss 9 couple, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are already married! According to Bombay Times, the couple got hitched in March in a private ceremony in Tamil Nadu. The two got engaged in the previous year after a dating for two and a half years. It was a private white wedding affair and only near and dear ones were invited.

Ayaz Khan and Amish Khan

The famous, Dill Mil Gaye Actor, Ayaz Khan recently tied the knot with a Lucknow girl , Amish Khan on March 16th but kept it private. According to sources, the actor wanted to get engaged but the families didn’t want to delay marriage for another eight months so they continued with Nikah. Ayaz calls this ‘surprise wedding’, the best decision of his life. He is planning to throw a reception party later this year. He was earlier in a relationship with his co-star, Arti Singh.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia recently got married in a private ceremony. Apparently, they were close friends and now they are married. Angad shared the news via his Instagram by uploading a picture which was captioned: Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia. Angad name was previously shared with Moroccan-Canadian actress, Norah Fatehi.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik was dating Abhinav Shuklafor three years before they got married! The couple got hitched on June 21, in a private ceremony held in Shimla. Several familiar faces from the industry were spotted including Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala. The wedding was held according to both, Himachali and Punjabi rituals.

Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha Cheranda

Actor Gaurav Chopra married his girlfriend, Hitisha Cheranda in a private ceremony in Delhi but several photos emerged on social media giving this ‘private’ affair some limelight! While Hitisha kept it traditional wearing a red lehenga, Gaurav opted for beige sherwani and a maroon contrasting shawl!

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

We have seen Gautam in ‘Suryaputra Karn’ playing his role spectacularly, well the actor is going to play a role of a husband in his life now! He tied the knot with Pankhuri Awasthy in February this year, and the wedding was a private affair that took place in Alwar, Rajasthan.