In the life full of stress, melodrama, and workload, vacation time seems to act like an angel for everyone. No matter how bored and frustrated your life is, one trip to an amazing destination can flip your mood immediately. But have you ever think of transforming your boring and most visited destination into special and unexplored ones? And the answer is NO!

So, travelers, I have tried to search some of the unexplored cities of India, so that you can add them in your bucket list and make your vacations more exciting. Here is the list:

1-Majuli, Assam

If you are a river admirer and want to get surrounded by water then Majuli is perfect for you. It is also famous as World’s largest freshwater island and also known as the cultural capital of Assam.

P.S- If you want to see Majuli in its most adorable form then you should pack your bags in monsoon.

2- Shojha, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the lap of Himalayas, Shojha is the lovely hill village with number of temples made of wood. Saying that this place is made for the photolcohoic peeps would not be wrong as it has ample photography opportunities.

P.S- Willing to see the natural beauty of Shojha at its peak then you must book your tickets in between April to June.

3- Nubra Valley, J&K:

If you want to have some glimpse of heaven then no need to give a second thought, pack your bags and head towards Nubra Valley which is about 140 kilometers away from Leh.

Best time to visit: June to October.

4: Damro, Arunachal Pradesh:

Longest hanging bridge between the valleys of Arunachal Pradesh makes Damro unique and exciting. Seeking for peace then Damro is your place.

P.S: Don’t forget to try the local staple.

5: Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Swachh Bharat mission has been taken too seriously by this village that now it is the cleanest village of Asia. So looking for cleanliness and some experience of village life then no second thought is necessary.

P.S: After coming back from here you will feel ashamed of your urban city.

6: Sandakphu, Darjeeling:

Sandakphu means the height of the poison plants. So if you are thinking to have some fun and adventure at the same time then this is for you.

7: Kanatal, Uttarakhand:

Love birds can mark this place to spend some unforgettable time with their partner as this place is full of romance with stunning views, and warm, hospitable hotels.



