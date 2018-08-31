Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Not a day goes by when we don’t miss the legendary actress Sridevi. Sridevi’s death turned out to be a shocking news not just for film fraternity but the whole nation. Her death has left a void in Bollywood, and her fan Alia Bhatt feels the same. Now set to work with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt spoke her heart out about her own experience when she heard the sad news.

“Her passing away was devastating for me, like it was for everyone. I was in a restaurant when I heard the news. After that I just couldn’t eat. I broke down and couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018

Talking more about the English Vinglish actress, Alia said, ‘’What an impact she had on people! She was always so warm and lovely. kind of turnout on the streets during her last rites… she went like a goddess! That was heart-warming.’’

In 2016, Alia had received her Filmfare ‘Best Actress’ Award from Sridevi.Sridevi was an admirer of Alia’s work and had also lauded the actress’s performance at various events.

❤️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:40pm PST

Bhatt and Kapoor will be seen working together in Karan Johar’s next project titled ‘Takht’. Yes, the same film which has an ensemble cast namely – Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor among others.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy in the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The sci-fi will see Alia and Ranbir together on the big screen for the first time.



