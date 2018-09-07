Share

Bollywood actresses seem to be very active on their social media accounts. They use to share their fashionable and stylish pics every time on social media. They never fail to attract the eyeballs on their attire whether on-screen or off-screen. Bollywood actresses are considered as a trendsetter. Their fans follow them for many things but, they use to follow their styles. It is often said that a girl looks like a million dollars in a saree.

Have a look at some of the pics of Bollywood actresses who wore saree in a bizarre way:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She has set the vogue and has lots of capacity to mark a trend for the fashion. Though she is very caring to her fashionable styles, she has also failed sometimes. Have a look at her pic:

Shilpa Shetty

Did her designer smoked something and then designed this? Get out of the fashion black hole and look around.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam spotted wearing this saree at Karan-Bipasha’s wedding. Let me tell you that she and blouse too were awful and she managed somehow to wrap it.

Vaani Kapoor- What a beautiful saree it was. She should have taken care of the fitting of her blouse.

Aishwarya Rai: Everything looked just perfect, but her pads were displaced in this red blouse.

Priyanka Chopra

Vidya Balan



Vidya has disappointed her fans most of the time with her outfits on the red carpet. She design and saree has got many comments.

Malaika Arora



Malaika is India’s one of the top and most loved celebrity and her fashion sense is always appreciated by all but, her combination of pink, green and shimmer was not right for her.