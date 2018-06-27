Share

To become a mother is the happiest moment in any woman’s life. The feeling of motherhood is incomparable and it is simply divine. But sometimes, unfortunately, there are some complications, miscarriage or bad fortunes that strike the children, which breaks the heart of parents and shatter their lives. With this, we get you to the Bollywood & Television Celebrity Couples who have faced the pain of miscarriages.

1. Kajol & Ajay Devgan

This Bollywood sweetheart experienced the pain of miscarriage before she was blessed with two children, Nysa and Yug. Before the two kids, Kajol was pregnant in the year 2001 with her first baby but unfortunately miscarried as she had an ectopic pregnancy.

2. Dimpy Ganguly & Rahul Mahajan

Model Dimpy Mahajan and hubby Rahul who tied the knot on the reality show “Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega” in 2010, suffered a miscarriage in 2011. A few years later, Dimpy divorced Rahul accusing him of domestic violence. She is now happily married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy and the couple has a daughter Reanna.

3. Kiran Rao & Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. Kiran was expecting her first baby with husband Aamir. But fate had other plans and she had a miscarriage. Aamir was very open about this mishap and shared the new on the social media.

4. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

The ‘Uttaran’ fame actress married her co-star Nandish Sandhu in February. She got pregnant in 2013 but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. They later had a divorce after Rashami accused Nandish of domestic violence.

5. Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

It was early after her marriage to Raj Kundra, Shilpa experienced a miscarriage in the first trimester of her pregnancy. After that, gave birth to her son Viann on 21st May 2012.

6. Saira Banu & Dilip Kumar

In his autobiography ’The Substance and the Shadow’, Dilip Kumar revealed that in 1972, Saira got pregnant for the first time. When Saira was 8 months pregnant she had blood pressure problem due to which she suffered a miscarriage. Ever, since the incident, she could not get pregnant.

7. Sunita & Govinda

Govinda is the king of comedy but grief struck him when his adorable little daughter died only when she was four. According to the reports, she was born premature, and her death left the family shattered.

8. Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava who was four months pregnant and was set to welcome her first child with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor suffered a miscarriage a few days ago. They were at an award show a day before this unfortunate incident happened.