Nowadays beauty is considered as the most prominent feature of a woman. India is the country where being a beautiful girl is sort after. People measured the beauty of any girl by her size, shape and color. According to our society if a woman is slim, tall, fair then she is beautiful but otherwise not. This inaccurate outlook of people makes every single girl more conscious and underestimate themselves.

In the present day, body shaming is a quite normal thing for every fat girl to face, but here we have an amazing list of some fabulous plus size divas from the entertainment industry who just redefined the beauty goals with their stellar success. They are curvy, confident, bold and most importantly, an inspiration for many .

Anjali Anand

She made her television debut with serial Dhai Kilo Prem as a lead role and one of the most popular Plus Size model of India.

Delnaaz Irani

She is the most popular name in both industries and she is entertaining us with her acting skills from more than two decades.she is one of the cutest face of the television industry.

Rytasha Rathore

She is very bold and beautiful and she is popular on television for her serial Bado Bahu.she always rock the serial with her beautiful as well as strong appearance.

Bharti Singh

The Laughter Queen of television Bharti is one of the best comedians. She is over-sized but she is happy with the way she is.No size zero girl can beat bharti in her amazing talent.

Chandni Bhagwanani

She made her debut with Amita ka Amit serial and she is one of the most popular faces of television.

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vahbiz is popularly known for her serial Pyar ki Ek Kahani and Bahu Humari Rajnikant.

Akshaya Naik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Akshaya is beautiful and a powerhouse of talent, she is a trained dancer and a voice-over artist.

Pushtiie Shakti

She is the most loved popular television actress who made the curves more beautiful, she is popular for her television show Mahi Way.

We want to salute all these beautiful ladies for breaking the stereotype with their passion, confidence, talent and make everybody speechless by their commendable performances in the world of entertainment.

We are definitely sure that these beautiful ladies are a source of inspiration for every woman whether she is fat or not.