Aishwarya Rai is not called the most beautiful woman on earth without any reason. She is gorgeous Bollywood with the perfect balance of sharp and subtle features to make her stand out even in a group of the prettiest women in the world. Ever since she won the Miss World title in 1994, she has been a stealer of hearts.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered to be one of the most beautiful and successful actresses of the film industry and has even won the title of Miss World 1994. Over the years, she has made people crazy with her acting and beauty and even after marriage and motherhood, there is no stopping for her. In fact, she has been giving wife and mother goals to us all as her married life is pretty successful and happy plus she gives ample time to her daughter as well.

However, with so much fame, some criticism is also bound to come. There are a number of people who call Aishwarya Rai as plastic and credit her beauty to nothing but makeup. While we agree that Makeup has the power to transform anyone, we still are of the belief that Aishwarya Rai’s beauty is more than just those compacts and concealers. To prove our point, we have brought you some of them without makeup pictures of Aishwarya Rai that will make you believe that her beauty is natural and makeup does nothing more than enhancing her looks.

Do you still believe that Aishwarya Rai is plastic? Share your views in the comment section below.