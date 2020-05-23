I am a 29 years old female ,unmarried,working well for my doctoral degree . In 2019,I was preparing for competitive exams,so as for doubt clearance ,I joined a whatsApp group. Things were going well,I was helping others & others were helping me in getting my doubts cleared. A guy in that group ,started asking me questions separately & I too started answering him. Slowly and gradually ,he introduced himself to me. He was handsome,intelligent and supportive ,above all ,after his introduction ,I got to know ,he was the same person whom I had admired since 28 April ,2018.It was the day when we met in one of the renowned institutions of the country for the post of assistant professor & he emerged out to be the topper.Well his personality ,intelligence & manners were just so attractive that yes I was his big admirer but I never thought of him any more till we met again on whatsApp. He was broken,sad, disheartened ,lost & preparing hard for examinations as due to some unavoidable reasons he had to quit his past job. And here I stood to support him in all ways I can.Be it moral support, emotional support or support in studies. Yes finally he succeeded with flying colours & got one selected in one of the most reputed government organisation.Bravo!! But over the journey I had together with him,I tried to understand him well as why and how ,someone who was so confident & intelligent then could sound so low now. I made him damn comfortable with me as close friends,never being judgemental at any stage as I know he has a pure soul. Over time,he shared lot of personal life and related things with me. He still shares alot of it . Upon analysing everything,I understood,he is fighting anxiety & depression. To keep himself busy ,he randomly chats with girls on social media to keep away his boredom. He grows impulsive if people ignore his messages or if his calls are not picked at once. He fantasises lot about rough sexual desires. He is working in a well paid organisation but now has plans for UPSC & he is too impulsive,he may leave his current job too. Sometimes he is very happy & other times he feel so low. He had unstable relationships in past. I am his friend,he is too comfortable sharing his mind with me and I do appreciate him for that but upon reading about it online ,I got to know,he may be suffering with Borderline Personality Disorder.He needs medication . Psychological treatment or meeting a psychiatrist ,I feel will help him alot. Please I request all who read it to suggest me.How can I help him to get out of what he is suffering. I can’t lamely suggest him to meet a psychiatrist or psychologist.He may be impulsive & cut contacts with me too. Still just as an understanding & supportive friend,I just want him to come out of it.How can I help him.Please tell. He is just 29 & unaware of what he is going through. It’s so sad & our Indian families don’t realise this.