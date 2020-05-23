Hey I have a confession may be I need a suggestion also. I’m 27 years old. I had been in relationship for 3 years. He was friend of mine, he used to visit me at my flat with his friends. One ‘NIGHT’ he proposed me and I was so conscious at that time I couldn’t say anything to him. It was for first time someone had come closer to me. We started our relationship than a month later he wanted to have sex though I was not ready coz I was not even sure about relationship but he started giving me commitments about future about marriage, than few months later I fully got myself involved in relationship.he became a part of me, I was so in love with him that I used to ignore his all faults and mistake coz I was believing him, it was kind of distance relationship he used to visit me lyk once or twice in a month, but whenever he had visited me we never went on any dates, he used to come in nights only than we fought over trivial matter he ignored me for months when we again started talking he said my mom has found a girl for me, I was in shocked lyk how that can happen as we were just on a break than after all arguements I sat him free but he said he wasn’t interested in her and wanna continue with me I again asked are you sure, he said yes thn again he started visiting me on nights. One thing was certain with his behaviour,after our every meeting he used to fight with me and ignored me till next meeting than all gets back to normal for a night and thn again when he go back home he starts ignoring me till next visit this happened for 2 years than few mnth back he said his family is pressurising him to marry that girl which his mother found 2 years back I was again in stress and depression he made whole story in front of me that I had to believe him than month later I got to know it was his ex girlfriend,he didn’t know I got to know the reality even after that he was fooling me that he did for the sake of his family but he is not happy than I told him dude I know who is she… this is what has happened to me I’m in depression I still miss him alott I still love Him. How can I get myself out of it, I tried everything to divert my mind but I can’t stop loving him though I didn’t deserve this betrayal.