Hi please do not add my name..

I am in trouble..I was in 7 years of relationship where we were very deep and we stay in same place but my bf was very possessive nvr allow me to go anywhere.. it was like a jail for me totally.. in 2k17 I got job and went out of my hometown… and I cannot give much time to my bf … so miscommunication started in btwn us.. infact my family not accepting my relationship wid him but still I was wd him.. n than the time chnged and I had to broke up wid him because he was not allowing me to do job… after 1 year again I saw him and started fall in love .. I called him and 2 days he answered my cll and now he is ignoring me and he msged me dat he has a girlfriend…

But I cant stop my feeling …

Wat I should do plzz help