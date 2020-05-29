Me and my husband just married 2 months ago.. we both were in relationship over 5 years.. he is very disciplined and faithful person to god.. i always amazed by his characteristics which i always trying to apply in me too.. to describe him in 1 word, i would say he is “PERFECT”. But sadly things are not the same now.. aft 2 months being together, just few weeks before i found he is sexting his old colleague.. which they shared images of each other.. i directly asked him and he apologised to me.. at first i taught this might be his downfall, so i am not so strict with him.. i trust him and i believed he loves me more than anything..so i just forget it and forgive him.. A week later i found out he still sexting few more ex colleagues where all of them are indonesian nationalities.. this time i am broken and cried almost 1 whole night.. talked to him again and he apologised again..n he claimed that it was his downfall and he need my help to overcome from this.. he used to sex text in instagram.. so he uninstalled his instagram to not repeat this mistake anymore.. but in my deep heart i still cant forget or forgive him.. do i need to talk him again about this? Or what am i suppose to do ?? Definitely i need him