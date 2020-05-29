Hii friends I hope u all r fine plz stay home nd take care of ur parents, family nd love once,,,,

So,

F26…I m sharing some sensitive topic plz dnt make fun

Meri shadi ko 5saal hogaye h arrange marrige thi hamari Or mere hubby fmly sb mast h …Me Or mere hubby indore me rhte h Or mere in-laws MH me rhte h…. Hm 3saalo se baby planning kar rahe h(our treatment is also in process but right now stop bcoz for curfew so dnt suggest me abt treatmnt nd all plzz) pr abtk kuch acchi news nhi aai so iss month me 9days late thi to,sasu ma bht khush thi pr unfortunately iss month bhi kuch nhi hua or date aagae to sasu ma muje subh bht smja rahi thi(me upset thi to) ki jo hua so hua next time sab accha hoga tum dono bs khush raho sb accha hoga esa kuch or samjate samjate unko hi rona aagaya, to mere dimaag me wahi baate chal rhi thi or shaam me mere ghr ke baju me ek frnd rhti h wo bhi mrd h 28 yrs ki,usko ek baby bhi hai acchi h wo bhi pr usse bt krte krte me thodi emotional hogae sasuma ki bat krte krte pr muje problem ye hai ki muje kisi ko nhi batana ki me unhappy hu iss karan se or ya kisi bhi karan se muje emotionally weak ni banna kisi ke bhi samne muje accha ni lgra tbse ki me kyu roe uske samne or aksar hota h mere sath kuch bhi problm hota h to me jldi toot jati hu ro deti hu kisi ke bhi smne pr me nhi chahti me esa karu…muje kya krna chahiye ki me strong ban jau, kisi ko bhi apni problm na batau(family ke alawa) mere dimag me wahi baate ghum rahi h ki me kyu roe plzz suggest me kya karu iske liye…. Thank u in advance for reading nd giving ur presious time nd suggestions plzz Pray for us to become a parent soon …. Lots of love to all … TC