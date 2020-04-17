Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to the UK based NRI Ritesh came as a surprise to many. While many questioned the truth in the wedding news, others wanted to get all the information regarding her husband. But Rakhi kept quiet saying her husband didn’t want to come in the public. She got secretly married to an NRI Ritesh on July 30 this year. Since then, she has been sharing quite a number of pictures and videos of her life after marriage.

Now, as the actress is known for her actions, she once again tried to gain popularity with a task. Firstly, the actress posted some pictures on her official Instagram account. However, after sometime she deleted all the pictures. Now the thing is, those were her wedding pictures and now we know that the lady actually got married. Have a look at the pictures:

After keeping his mystery for long, Rakhi Sawant’s husband has finally come out. In an interview with Spotboye.com, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh told the leading daily that he is a very simple person who does a 9 to 5 job and wants to stay away from all the unwanted attention by the media and people. The leading daily quoted him saying, “I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don’t believe that I exist when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you.”

We were told earlier by Rakhi that she won’t be doing anymore bold and sexy scenes. Ritesh revealed, “That’s right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on screen? BY the way whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date.”While talking about the kids Ritesh had told the media that he wants two children and he has a gut feeling that first child will be a girl and second will be a boy. Well, let’s hope that two sorted out their things soon.