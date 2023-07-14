A Comprehensive Guide to Using Rose Toys & 8 Important Tips

If you have followed some social media in the past, you will be no stranger to the rose sex toy. In the past two years it has become more popular on social media than on the market. You get the feeling that the whole world is talking about this creative sex toy, and in fact that’s not an exaggeration to describe its popularity.

The rose sex toy, as a sex toy that combines both pulsating suction and vibration, first became widely popular on TikTok with a video of a woman who claimed that it allowed her to experience amazing orgasms quickly. With the big popularity of this toy, by now it has spawned many versions with different functions. But do you know how to use these toys with different functions? Follow this comprehensive guide to help you get the best pleasure with different rose toys.

How do I use different Rose Vibrators?

Note: Charge the toys used before use to ensure they are fully charged. Experience better with lubricants.

The rose sex toy- rose clit sucker

This is a rose shaped rose clit sucker, TikTok’s favorite rose toy. It delivers sucking and vibrations through air-pulse technology, giving users great clitoral stimulation pleasure and has gained a huge following as a result.

It is made of silicone, which is absolutely safe for human body, odorless, and IPX7 life waterproof rating.

Long press the power on/off button for 3 seconds to turn on the first mode.

A short press on the switch then switches between sucking and vibrating modes, with 7 modes to cycle through.

Rub the lubricant around your clitoris and petals as well as the suction hole, below which you can apply suction to your clitoris by pointing the suction hole at your clitoris. Apply a little pressure to make sure the suction hole is airtight for more intense suction stimulation.

As with power on, long press for three seconds to turn off the power to stop working.

The Rose Toy with Tongue for Women

A flexible and soft tongue is its best feature. Unlike the previous rose, it doesn’t offer sucking, but it can mimic a man’s cunnilingus. The frequency of its licking is definitely incomparable to that of a man’s, and it also transmits some vibrations on its tongue for dual stimulation of vibration and licking. Just aim your tongue at the area you want to stimulate, clitoris, nipples, anus.

Made entirely of silicone, the tongue is silky smooth and soft enough to be skin-friendly.

Long press the power button for 3 seconds to enter standby mode, press the switch again to turn on the first frequency.

Short press the switch to switch the frequency mode, there are a total of 7 kinds of frequency, in turn cycle

Press and hold for 3 seconds to turn off

Tongue Rose Toy with Vibrating Egg

This is a 2-in-1 Rose Toy that combines a The Rose Toy with Tongue for Women and a vibrating egg into one. And it can be used at the same time for double the pleasure. The tongue attacks your clitoris, teasing you to ignite your desire, while the vibrating egg is inserted into your vagina to stimulate your G-spot. Experience mixed orgasms in no time with this toy.

It has two switches, the top one controls the tongue and the bottom one controls the vibrating egg.

Long press for 3 seconds to start working directly, short press the upper button to switch between 9 tongue licking modes at will.

Long press the lower button for 3 seconds, the vibrating egg starts to work, short press to switch the vibration frequency

How to Operate the Rose sex Toy?

Rose Toys has a very simple design and is very easy and convenient to operate. Simply follow the steps. The use of lubricant is highly recommended, the experience of using a lubricant while using it is very different from not using it, the lubricant greatly reduces friction and makes the experience much more comfortable without painful friction.

8 Important Tips for using the rose sex toy

With the above, you probably know how to use Rose Toys properly. In order for you to have a better experience I have provided 5 tips on how to use it below for your reference.

Don’t ignore other hot spots in your body

Most users always focus on the clitoris and vagina when using the toy, which can make you lose a lot of fun by neglecting other hot spots on your body. You can start with your breasts and nipples from top to bottom, whether it’s sucking or licking or vibrating, stimulating your nipples can give you a lot of pleasure. When you get tired of that, turn your attention to the pussy, and later you can move to the buttocks or the anus, and in general turn yourself on.

Use your imagination.

When you’re ready to go solo with a rose toy, pick out one of your favorite erotic novels or pornographic films to bring up your sexual interest. Imagine yourself as the heroine in the movie having a passionate sexual encounter with the hero.

Share with your partner

Bringing a sex toy into your relationship will be an amazing experience. It will be your best foreplay assistant, giving the use of the rose toy to your partner as you lie in his arms and let him serve you with the pleasure of a queen.

Bathroom games

Rose Toys is waterproof so you can try the bathroom games with confidence. With the addition of the Rose Toy you will feel that bath time will become so much more wonderful and sexy. When sexual activity in the bedroom has become the norm, bringing rose toys into the bathroom will add some spice to both masturbation play and couples play.

Attention to cleanliness

Read: Guide to Cleaning, Maintaining, and Storing Different Types of Sex Toys

Don’t neglect to clean your rose toy while enjoying its fun. It needs to be cleaned and sanitized before and after use, otherwise you risk bacterial infections and health comes first. The silicone material makes it very easy to clean, just rinse it off with soapy water, and if you have a special cleaner it’s even better.