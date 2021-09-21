A Glimpse Of Sanjay Dutt’s Bonding With His Second Daughter.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is very active on social media. Often he keeps sharing his photos with his family. This clearly shows how much he loves his family. As everyone knows that Sanjay Dutt is the father of three children. His elder daughter’s name is Trishala Dutt who lives in New York. There are two twins named Ikra and Shahran. Both of them live in Mumbai with Sanjay and Maanayata.

A lot of photos of Sanjay are seen with Trishala. Even with his son, he sometimes shares photos and videos on social media. But have you seen the pictures of Sanjay’s second daughter Iqra? Hardly anyone would have seen them. So today we are going to show you Sanjay Dutt’s younger daughter Iqra.

Recently Maanayata Dutt has shown a glimpse of the bonding with Sanjay Dutt’s younger daughter Iqra. Which clearly shows how deep the relationship is between the two. Maanayata Dutt has shared a very cute and beautiful picture with Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Iqra. Maanayata has shared this picture on the story of her Instagram account. Which people are very fond of and this picture is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In the picture shared by Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and daughter Iqra are seen sitting in a car. Sanjay Dutt is sitting with his daughter in his lap and hugging him. In the picture, Iqra is smiling looking at the camera. So there Sanjay Dutt’s attention is not towards the camera. In this picture, the bonding of Sanjay and Iqra looks very cute and beautiful.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s Workfront, the actor was recently seen in the film ‘Bhuj the Pride of India’. Ajay Devgan, Sonakshi Sinha, Amy Virk, and Nora Fatehi were also seen in this film along with Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, Sanjay will soon be seen in the film ‘KGF Chapter 2’. Sanjay Dutt will be in the role of Villain in this film.