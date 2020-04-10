The entire nation is under lockdown due to the Pandemic of COVID-19. While humans are at their homes, roads and beaches are empty, We can actually feel what animals in the zoo had been going through all this while. Now, we can actually hear the birds chirping outside and nature seems to be healing because of the lockdown. Many are even calling Coronavirus the vaccine that earth needed.

Mother Earth is telling us! Homo sapient take a break! What I can do if you do not much!!! Mumbai behind governors’ house. Dolphins returns!!! pic.twitter.com/YwlMoc8Sub March 22, 2020

Amid all of this, there have been reports of dolphins coming to Mumbai’s coast after years and now there is a video of a humpback whale being sighted on Mumbai’s coast. According to the reports, there was a family of three whales which spotted near the ONGC Mumbai. However, we haven’t got any authentication regarding the same but it is Mumbai then we must say this lockdown is healing nature.

Twitter is still debating over if the video was is from the shores of Mumbai:

