A journey to abroad…if you want to create a successful career!

There is an acknowledgement in the nature of your dream on knowing there is a larger energy and force that can bloom as well crush our ambitions and plans in the blink, and that is the only way to survive is to face your troubles and rebuild your life.

You can’t tell yourself enriched until or unless you don’t have passport with the stamp of multiple countries! The first step of survival is to belief it ; because it matters!

The second journey is the hardest journey as it must be quite unique. It is acquiring all the knowledge at a maximum scale in a strange new way. Lots of girls get married meanwhile and compromising with career takes a part of life. It is okay to be stucked, but journey of improvement should must go on even while handling job, career, family, responsibilities. In proper, it will take between 4-5 years to have each skillset, each part of knowledge, course associated in your designation or in future career. The same you can’t tell ” I don’t know how to cook”; you just can’t tell ” I don’t know this knowledge as it is not a part and parcel of my job.”

Third, nobody can stand between you and your dream. It is you who needs to push yourself up everyday; even if it is a slice bit! Until or unless, your knowledge is not up to the level, you have to survive; anyhow; with all situations to yourself. Survival is an art and it is a bridge to acquire the knowledge that can lead to your destination one day where you can meet with the different sunlight, within a different skyline at a different dawn, where being different is no longer a heaviness. Till now, no matter whatever you need to carry, survive! Never let die the dream to be alive, the dream the change the days and the addiction to change anything.

And, finally ; never forget to recall everyday to meet with yourself at a new dawn of an other music, in an other country!