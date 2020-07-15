Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shocked everyone. And although it’s been a month since he ended his life, no one is able to believe that the actor is no more. Yesterday, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to their Instagram handles respectively to share their first post after his demise. Now, even Kriti Sanon, his alleged ex-girlfriend has also shared a cryptic post on delusions and pretending to move on after a month of his death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a quote which reads, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.” Though she did not mention Sushant, her fans sent out positivity to her and asked her to stay strong. A fan commented on her post, “Stay strong Kriti….we all are there for you.” Another one wrote, “But she has to move on eventually stay strong.” Check out the post below:

Click here to check out the post directly on Instagram.

Earlier, Kriti had penned a long note talking about how she is going to miss him dearly. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will…”