Star Plus’s long-running and superhit soap opera ‘Ishqbaaaz’ is all set for another revamp. The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since it premiered on Star Plus two years back in 2016. ‘Ishqbaaaz’ has managed to create a humongous fan base with its quirky plots and sparkling chemistry of the leads. The story of the show revolves around the lives of three brothers Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra and their respective love stories with their wives Annika, Gauri and Bhavya respectively.

There have been many rumours in the past month that Star Plus is planning a major revamp and a change in its image and the shows it airs. Owing to which, ‘Ishqbaaaz’ was rumoured to go off-air along with a couple of other shows. But that is not happening.

Here’s a good news for all the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ fans out there. It is not going off-air. Instead, the show is all set for a revamp. Yes, you read that right. The show’s producers have decided to launch a redux version of ‘Ishqbaaaz’. To make things clear, this is not a leap or a new show. The show will show the story from a ‘What If’ point of view.

To announce this revamp, the leads of the show Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna posted a trailer hinting at the upcoming plot change. In the video, Shivaay and Annika can be seen discussing meeting again for the first time and the possibilities of falling in love with each other all over again.

Nakuul captioned the video, “Ishqbaaaz *REDUX* June 18. 10 pm. @starplus” On the other hand, Surbhi captioned it, “We are NO sadist we are NOT confusing NO games NO teasing .. Let’s all be EXCITED to experience something NEW on TELEVISION.. Please keep loving and blessing #teamishqbaaaz and JOIN us on this JOURNEY starting this MONDAY ( SOMWAAR ) 10 PM @starplus #ishqbaaaz#rebooting#shivika

Our EIDI to you this EID LETS DO THIS”

Watch the video here:

There is not much clarity as to what exactly to expect from this sudden revamp. To clear a fan’s query, show’s producer Gul Khan replied to the fan stating that it is something very unique and has not been done on television before. This isn’t the first time that the creatives have decided to do something innovative. Around last year, a spin-off of the show, ‘Dil Boley Oberoi’ was launched. The concept of a spin-off was launched for the very first time on Indian Television.

With the upcoming revamped version of ‘Ishqbaaaz’, fans can expect some major twists and turns, interesting plot and possibly new characters. But one thing that wouldn’t change will be the eternal love-story of Shivaay and Annika AKA Shivika.

We are pretty excited to watch the newly revamped ‘Ishqbaaaz’. Are you?