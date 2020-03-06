A skincare Guide To Enjoy The Festival Of Colors At Its Best; Some Pre & Post Holi Beauty Tips And Tricks

Share

With the long-awaited festival of colors just around the corner, it’s time for you to gear up your skin care regime and become super ready to fully enjoy the limitless fun this season.

So before you lose yourself in the liveliness of this joyous occasion, we are here with some tips and tricks to protect your skin and hair from all those harsh chemicals that may take a toll on your skin.

Pre- skincare tips

As Holi is generally played outdoors with a constant exposure to sun and other harmful ultraviolet radiations, applying a waterproof sunscreen before stepping out will not only add an extra layer of protection, but will also prevent tanning.

As artificial colors contain harsh and harmful chemicals, it is best to apply oils such as, almond, coconut or olive on your body and face before leaving the house. Apart from acting as a barrier and protecting your skin from absorbing these adulterations, the extra moisture will replenish the skin from inside and also maintain its PH balance.

Application of an organic li balm (or petroleum jelly) is a must to keep your lips moisturised and hydrated. It will also prevent them from getting chapped and dry unnecessarily.

woman applying balsam on lips

Post- skincare tips

Wash off the extra color before stepping inside the shower. One can do this by either massaging the skin with baby oil or coconut oil for 5-10, or by gently cleansing it with a damp towel or wet tissue.

Cleanse your skin with a natural face wash or cleanser that will help remove dirt and harmful chemicals from your skin and prevent breakouts. Following this up with a gentle scrubbing will help exfoliate the skin, leaving it soft and supple. Don’t forget to moisturize it with a hydrating moisturizer afterwards.

Use a clarifying shampoo to rinse colour from hair. Apply a gentle conditioner for best results.