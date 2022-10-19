A Special Study Uncovers NCB Official’s “Suspicious Behaviour’ In Aryan Khan’s Drug Case- Deets Inside

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has cause to be concerned about the Cordelia Cruise drugs case, in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested together with his closest buddy Arbaaz Merchant last year. The NCB’s special internal study identified several inconsistencies in the NCB’s investigation. According to the report, 7 to 8 NCB officers engaged in “strange behaviour” during the inquiry that included all of the defendants in the case.

The report’s conclusions threw a large cloud over the NCB and its officers engaged in the Aryan Khan case. Even though SRK’s son was awarded a clean chit in the case, both government figures and film industry celebrities have said that the NCB’s probe of the narcotics issue was far from perfect.

During the special inquiry, 65 witnesses’ statements were recorded, and the bank accounts and other financial data of the officers under investigation were also scrutinized. A few cops and individuals modified their statements three to four times as a result of this.

According to reports, the majority of the officers are from the department; nevertheless, a report will be given to the authorities to take action against those who are not presently serving in the department.

NCB authorities stated today that the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the NCB’s senior brass sent its vigilance report to the NCB headquarters in Delhi. This Special Investigations Team was constituted to look into claims of wrongdoing by investigative officials in the Aryan Khan case. The SIT also discovered flaws in the examination of other connected and unrelated instances.

“The participation of 7 to 8 NCB policemen, in this case, has been determined to be suspect, prompting a departmental investigation. Senior authorities have been asked for permission to take action against people who are not members of the NCB “an official said.

According to experts, the special report’s fresh disclosures constitute a second defeat for the NCB in the Cordelia Drugs case. The first was when the Court cleared Aryan Khan of all charges in May of this year, eight months after his detention in the cruise narcotics bust. Following Aryan’s acquittal, the NCB was forced to concede that it had not discovered “sufficient evidence” against Aryan and five other co-accused individuals.