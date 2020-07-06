Sushant Singh Rajput was a capable on-screen character as well as a virtuoso with information about everything. From quantum material science to space science, he was a splendid brain. He adored everything about space and even purchased land on the moon. Truly, he bought land on the moon and used to take a gander at it with his very good quality telescope, as uncovered by his dad. Presently, according to late updates, a star has been named after him post his death. According to the endorsement that is doing the rounds of the web, a heavenly body in space has been named Sushant Singh Rajput.

The declaration was shared by an Instagram page called Quotely India. The picture shared is of Certification of Registration and it says that a star in a confirmed situation of RA.22.121 is named Sushant Singh Rajput. It further says that the name is forever documented in the Registry’s vault. As the testament made it to the web, Sushant’s fans are communicating how overpowered they are.

A netizen wrote, “sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. Dizzy symbol i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! Yellow heart @itsSSR.” Check out the certificate below:

It was on June 14 that Sushant Singh Rajput died because of self-destruction. The on-screen character was purportedly experiencing sorrow and was under medicine. He has not deserted a suicide note and police is grilling those connected to him to discover the explanation.