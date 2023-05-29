A Video Of Taapsee Pannu’s Ramp Walk At Miss India 2008 Surprises Fans, Calls Actress ‘Super Confident’

Taapsee Pannu, the talented and versatile Bollywood actress, has always managed to captivate her audience with her acting prowess and bold choices in films. However, a recent video from her past has emerged, which has surprised her fans. The clip, shows Taapsee’s stunning ramp walk at Miss India 2008, shedding light on her early journey in the entertainment industry.

Taapsee Pannu’s ramp walk at Miss India 2008

Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, known for its grandeur and the platform it provides to young women aspiring to make a mark in the glamour industry. In 2008, a young Taapsee Pannu took the stage as a contestant, exuding grace, poise, and a remarkable sense of confidence.

The recently surfaced video from the event showcases Taapsee’s impeccable runway walk, capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. Dressed in an elegant gown, she radiated charm, leaving the audience in awe. Even at that early stage of her career, it was evident that she possessed the charisma and star quality that would later propel her to great heights.

Netizens’ Reaction To Taapsee Pannu’s ramp walk

Taapsee was 20 years old when she competed in Miss India 2008. She had reached the top 28. Despite not winning the beauty pageant, she did earn two sub-titles: Miss Fresh Face and Miss Beautiful Skin. Taapsee’s Miss India 2008 video was just published on Instagram.

In the clip, the actress could be heard saying that more than her, it was her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu’s dream to participate in a beauty pageant. Netizens applauded the video and called the actress super confident and beautiful. “It is surprising that she didn’t win, she deserved it,” commented one user, “she has a beautiful smile and confident walk,” mentioned another user.