The Supreme Court stayed an order of the National Consumer Dispute Remedy Commission (NCDRC) on Monday, which requires Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd to pay Rs10,000 and legal fees as a measure against consumers who have been upset by exclusion of the songin the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan.

The bench composed of judges Hemant Gupta and V. Ramasubramanium issued a notice to the Central Film Certification Board and the complainant as a teacher by profession.

The Supreme Court order came while hearing an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd challenging an order of NCDRC which upheld the State Commission’s 2017 direction to pay compensation at ₹10,000 to the complainant Afreen Fatima Zaidi, along with litigation cost of ₹5,000.

The complainant on watching the promos of Bollywood movie Fan decided to watch the film with her family members.

The promotional video, which Zaidi and her children saw before going to the cinema to watch the movie contained a Jabra Fan song, but as she claimed in the complaint, the song was missing when she saw the movie.

Feeling cheated and deceived, the complainant filed a consumer claim to the concerned regional forum, and instructed the petitioner to send a promotional video and song, and warned that the song was not in the movie.

The complaint was rejected by the district forum and then transferred to the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Maharashtra, but was opposed by the production company.

The production company claimed that the complainant could not be described as a consumer , and stated that the song Jabra Fan was broadcast on TV channels as a trailer for the movie, and announced to the public through news interviews that the song would not be part of the movie.