Aaliyah Kashyap Hosts Bridal Shower Ahead Of Her Big Day; Flaunts Her Engagement Ring!

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is gearing up to marry her fiancé Shane Gregoire soon. She recently hosted a bridal shower with her close friends ahead of her big day. She posted some pictures from the event. The bridal shower was attended by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor was present. She is Aaliyah’s best friend.

On her Instagram Stories, Aaliyah reposted a photo shared by her friend Muskan Chanana. In the photo, she was flaunting her big engagement ring. Her friend called her ‘Bridezilla’ in the caption which is followed by a selfie featuring the bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap, Khushi Kapoor, and their other friends.

On the other hand, Aaliyah also added another selfie with a friend who held a drink in her hand. It read, “Another bridal party addition who’s always late.” The intimate bridal shower party took place at Aaliyah’s house.

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a YouTuber. She has a great fan following on social media. She dated her fiancé Shane Gregoire for quite some time. He went down on his knees and proposed to her in Bali.

In one of her vlogs, Aaliyah revealed that Shane secretly vlogged their engagement and called it ‘the most romantic thing ever.’ Very interestingly they met on a dating app. About the proposal, she said that it was the sweetest. The engagement ring was her dream ring which she had on Pinterest for very long. She is preparing for her big day which is going to happen soon.